846,484 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 846,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

