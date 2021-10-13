A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE AOS opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

