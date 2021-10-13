AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $89,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

