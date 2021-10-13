AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.