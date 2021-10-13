Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley Sells 25,734 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 25,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $23,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,485. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

