Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.