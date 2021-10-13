Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AWP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

