Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
NYSE ASGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 6,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,881. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.