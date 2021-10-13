Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE ASGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 6,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,881. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

