Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.30. Absci shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last 90 days.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.