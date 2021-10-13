Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.92

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.92 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 21,400 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.01. The company has a market cap of £165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41.

Access Intelligence Company Profile (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

