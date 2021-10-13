Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Accolade has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Accolade by 134.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $21,358,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

