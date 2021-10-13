Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.