Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 192,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

