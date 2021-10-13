Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

