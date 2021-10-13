Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of Adecco Group stock remained flat at $$25.82 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,038. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

