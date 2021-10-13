Adevinta ASA’s (ADEVF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADEVF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

