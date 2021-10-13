Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

