Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.27. The company had a trading volume of 440,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,882. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 108.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.48. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

