Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

ASO opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

