Advisory Services Network LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

