Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 12,750 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.