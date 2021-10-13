Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 6,688 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,688 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

