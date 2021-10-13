Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

