Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

