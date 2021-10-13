Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $83,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.