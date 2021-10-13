Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

