Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

Shares of AC opened at C$23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

