Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.22.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $276.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,321. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

