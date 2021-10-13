Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €132.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €131.27 ($154.43).

EPA AIR opened at €113.24 ($133.22) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €108.42.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

