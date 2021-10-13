Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Akouos stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 5,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $359.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Akouos has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Akouos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akouos by 9,144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Akouos by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akouos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Akouos by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

