Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.30. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

