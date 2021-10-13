Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $266.00 at Citigroup

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.86.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $216.87 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.