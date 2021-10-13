Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 6.6%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 86,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,163,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

