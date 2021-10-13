Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 6.6%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 86,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,163,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
