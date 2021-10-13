Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 359,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alector by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 80,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Alector news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALEC opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

