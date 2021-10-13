Aleph.im Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00210442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00093971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,823,724 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

