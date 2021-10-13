Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,048. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 64,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

