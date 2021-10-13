Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 238,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,664,473. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

