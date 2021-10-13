Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 308.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

