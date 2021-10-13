Algert Global LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 214,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average is $188.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

