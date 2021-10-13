Algert Global LLC Purchases 13,620 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cowen by 32.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 8,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

