Algert Global LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 221,018 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. 45,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.