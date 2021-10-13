Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $615.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

