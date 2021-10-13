Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.52. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $612.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.