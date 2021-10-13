Alison Leanne Howard Sells 21,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total transaction of C$97,072.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,215.01.

Alison Leanne Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Alison Leanne Howard sold 600 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$2,706.00.

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$5.05 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.59, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

