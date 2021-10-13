Alison Leanne Howard Sells 21,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total transaction of C$97,072.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,215.01.
Alison Leanne Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Alison Leanne Howard sold 600 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$2,706.00.
Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$5.05 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.59, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.
