Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $217,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Allegion by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Allegion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

