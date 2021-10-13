Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stake Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $94,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 81.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock worth $18,488,983. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.