Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Remark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.97.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

