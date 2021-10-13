Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of DZS worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 49.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 356,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DZS by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million.

DZS Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

