Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,051 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,051 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:BBY opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,650 shares of company stock valued at $644,243. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

