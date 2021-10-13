Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

FLL stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.